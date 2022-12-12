New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 56.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.65. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $421.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

