New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
