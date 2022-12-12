New Millennium Group LLC Takes $70,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 506 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

