New Millennium Group LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.53 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.