New Millennium Group LLC Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

