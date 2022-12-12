New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.