New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

