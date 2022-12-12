Infini Capital Management Ltd Invests $233,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,460 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Southwest Airlines makes up 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUV opened at $38.01 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.