43,184 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,184 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Peabody Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 672,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

