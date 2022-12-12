Castleview Partners LLC Buys 6,296 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5,474.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $431.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

