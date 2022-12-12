Infini Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,410 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Delek US accounts for approximately 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $18,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Delek US Price Performance
DK stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.
Delek US Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.