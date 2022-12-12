New Millennium Group LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

