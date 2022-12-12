Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Airgain worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 445.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airgain Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

