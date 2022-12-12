Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ventas by 48.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

