Advisory Research Inc. Sells 45,560 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,560 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BankUnited Price Performance

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.90 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

