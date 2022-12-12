Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
