Infini Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,700 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.6% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Shares of MDB opened at $191.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.