Advisory Research Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XENE opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have commented on XENE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

