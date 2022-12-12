Infini Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 0.1% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. UBS Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

