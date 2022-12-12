Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $205.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

