SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

