6,260 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Macy’s makes up 0.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.07 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

