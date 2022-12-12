New Millennium Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $206.46 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.