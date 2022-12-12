Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $65,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $230.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.56.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

