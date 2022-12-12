International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,690 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,623,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,472,000 after buying an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 982.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,786,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,543,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $59.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.