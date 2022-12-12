Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AFG opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

