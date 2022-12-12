Verity & Verity LLC Sells 783 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.88 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.