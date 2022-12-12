Verity & Verity LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,570 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

