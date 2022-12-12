Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.27 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

