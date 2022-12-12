Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Cut by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

