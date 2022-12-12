Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $483.58 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average of $434.48.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

