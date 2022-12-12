RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $274.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average is $266.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.