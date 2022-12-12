Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $118.56 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.