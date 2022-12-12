Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 738 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

