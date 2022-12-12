National Pension Service Purchases 25,578 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $79,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.95. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.