Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $31,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $896.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

