National Pension Service Acquires 14,541 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $93,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.