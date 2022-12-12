National Pension Service Acquires 14,541 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $93,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.61.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

