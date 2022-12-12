Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 711,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 421,273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

