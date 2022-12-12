Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $78,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

