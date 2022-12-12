Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

