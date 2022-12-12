Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $95,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX opened at $450.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.55.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

