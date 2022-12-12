Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

