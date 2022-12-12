National Pension Service Acquires 88,226 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $97,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

ATVI opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.