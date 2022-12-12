National Pension Service Acquires 88,226 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $97,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %
ATVI opened at $75.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
