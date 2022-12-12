Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.69 on December 30th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.689 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $125,296 over the last three months.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

