NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 30th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT opened at 12.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 12.90 and its 200 day moving average is 14.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 11.06 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 12.34 per share, for a total transaction of 123,054.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,639,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately 44,909,295.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 198,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,336.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

