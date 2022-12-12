Gold Resource Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 89,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 238,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

