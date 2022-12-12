Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EVT opened at C$129.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.62. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$112.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.