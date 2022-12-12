Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 5th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

CPK opened at $119.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4,784.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

