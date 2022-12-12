Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 144.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.0%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.00 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 129.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

