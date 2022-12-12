Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $182.51 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

